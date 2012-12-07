* Labor productivity declines 0.5 pct in Q3
* Second consecutive decline after three quarters of gains
* Contrasts with U.S. rise in productivity in Q3
OTTAWA, Dec 7 The labor productivity of Canadian
businesses fell more sharply than expected in the third quarter,
declining 0.5 percent in contrast to U.S. productivity which
increased 0.6 percent in the same period, Statistics Canada said
on Friday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 0.2 percent
decline in productivity in the third quarter.
The setback followed an even sharper 0.6 percent decline in
the second quarter, which came after three consecutive quarters
of gains.
Statscan attributed the poor performance in productivity to
an increase in the hours worked even though business output was
unchanged from the previous quarter.
The real gross domestic product of Canadian business was
flat while the hours worked climbed by 0.4 percent, easing
slightly from a 1.1 percent increase in the second quarter.