* Labor productivity up 0.1 percent in fourth quarter
* Canada outperforms U.S. in quarter, but behind in year
OTTAWA, March 8 The labor productivity of
Canadian businesses was nearly flat in the fourth quarter after
two quarters of declines, edging up 0.1 percent, according to
Statistics Canada data released on Friday.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected productivity, a
measure of real gross domestic product per hour worked, to
remain unchanged.
Canada has generally fallen behind the United States on
productivity measures, but in the fourth quarter, it
outperformed its neighbor, where productivity declined 0.5
percent.
Business output was unchanged in the quarter, while hours
worked slipped 0.1 percent, Statscan said. The labor cost per
unit of output rose 0.6 percent, while average compensation per
hour climbed 0.7 percent.
In 2012 as a whole, labor productivity of Canadian
businesses rose 0.1 percent, down from 1.1 percent in 2011 and
below the U.S. productivity growth of 0.9 percent.