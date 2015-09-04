(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA, Sept 4 The labor productivity of
Canadian businesses fell 0.6 percent in the second quarter,
while the previous quarter's decline was revised lower, data
from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
The decline in the second quarter was in line with
economists' expectations. The first quarter was revised to a
decline of 0.5 percent from the initially reported 0.1 percent
decrease.
Real gross domestic product of businesses fell 0.3 percent,
mainly driven by goods-producing businesses where output fell
significantly.
The number of hours worked increased for the fourth
consecutive quarter, rising 0.3 percent, while overall labor
costs per unit of production increased 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)