OTTAWA Dec 4 The labor productivity of Canadian businesses rose by 0.1 percent in the third quarter of 2015 after posting two consecutive declines, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Market analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an increase of 0.3 percent. Statscan revised the second quarter decline to 0.9 percent from an initial 0.6 percent.

Real gross domestic product of businesses grew by 0.7 percent, pushed up by mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction.

The number of hours worked rose for the fifth consecutive quarter, climbing by 0.6 percent, while overall labor costs per unit of production dropped by 0.5 percent.

