* Q2 labor productivity falls 0.4 pct; flat in Q1
* Hours worked grow more than GDP in business sector
* Decline seen in both goods and services industries
OTTAWA, Sept 7 Canadian labor productivity was
weaker than expected in the second quarter, falling 0.4 percent
in the first decline in a year and contrasting with the United
States' 0.6 percent boost to productivity in the same period.
Statistics Canada said on Friday the decline in productivity
was due to a 0.9 percent increase in the number of hours worked
in the business sector while the rate of growth was unchanged
from the previous two quarters at 0.5 percent.
Statscan revised the first-quarter productivity performance
to flat from a 0.1 percent gain previously.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.2 percent
decline in the second quarter.
Both the goods-producing sectors and the services sector
registered declines in productivity in the quarter, Statscan
said.