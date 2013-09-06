* Labor productivity gains 0.5 pct in second quarter, beats
forecast
* Real GDP of business up 0.5 pct, hours worked unchanged
OTTAWA, Sept 6 The labor productivity of
Canadian businesses rose by a stronger-than-expected 0.5 percent
in the second quarter, the biggest gain in six quarters,
Statistics Canada said on Friday.
Productivity, which measures real gross domestic product per
hour worked, beat market expectations of a 0.3 percent climb.
Canadian businesses have generally been less productive than
their U.S. counterparts in recent years, but their
second-quarter performance surpassed U.S. productivity growth of
0.2 percent in the same period.
In Canada, the indicator had shown tepid gains of 0.1
percent in the previous two quarters and declined steadily in
most of 2012.
Real GDP of businesses expanded 0.5 percent in the second
quarter, down from 0.6 percent in the first quarter, but there
was no change in the number of hours worked, Statscan said.
The biggest gains were in arts and entertainment, utilities,
finance and insurance and agriculture, Statscan said, while
productivity slipped in mining and oil and gas extraction,
transportation and warehousing and real estate services.
Canada's sagging productivity has been a sore point for the
government and economists for years and theories on the cause
for the poor performance abound, with some experts even
questioning whether Canada measures the indicator properly.