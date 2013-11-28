By Louise Egan
Nov 28 It will take Quebec two years longer than
promised to eliminate its budget deficit, the government of
Canada's second-largest provincial economy said on Thursday,
earning the rebuke of opposition politicians and raising the
prospect of a 2014 election.
The separatist government of predominantly French-speaking
Quebec had said it would balance the budget in the current
2013-14 fiscal year, but now expects that to happen in 2015-16,
said the provincial finance minister, Nicolas Marceau.
He forecast a budget deficit of C$2.5 billion ($2.4 billion)
this year and a shortfall of C$1.75 billion in 2014-15, citing
weak growth and disappointing revenues.
Quebec would have had to raise taxes or impose broad
spending cuts to achieve its original budget target for this
year, Marceau said.
"Given the current economic situation, we could have only
dogmatically pursued this objective at the cost of measures that
would have inhibited economic growth," he said.
"We are, therefore, making the responsible choice of
postponing the return to a balanced budget until 2015."
The two main opposition parties lambasted the governing
Parti Quebecois for its handling of the economy, which is seen
growing 0.9 percent this year and underperforming the rest of
Canada.
Based on the new fiscal projections, they said they would
vote against the government's March 2014 budget. A vote against
the budget would be a non-confidence vote and would
automatically trigger an election.
"If the numbers resemble these ones, and unfortunately there
is no reason to believe they will be any different, it is very
difficult for us to envisage maintaining confidence in this
government when it presents the budget," said Philippe
Couillard, leader of the Quebec Liberals.
The smaller opposition party, Coalition for the Future of
Quebec (CAQ), has long vowed to vote against any budget that did
not show a balance and said on Thursday its position has not
changed.
The Parti Quebecois, which wants sovereignty for the
province but has no immediate plans to hold a referendum, holds
a minority of seats in the provincial legislature and needs the
backing of one of the opposition parties to stay in power.
Premier Pauline Marois has been accused of making a series
of controversial policy moves, including proposing a ban on
headscarves and other religious symbols by public workers, in
order to engineer her own defeat and force an election rather
than allow the sagging economy to become the main campaign
issue.
In October, Marois announced a C$2 billion stimulus package
to try to boost jobs and growth.
Marceau blamed weaker government revenues on soft inflation
and growth, as well as a housing slowdown that he blamed on the
federal government's tighter mortgage lending rules.
Revenues will grow 2.6 percent in the current fiscal year,
he said, compared with the 5.2 percent growth the government
forecast in March.
The government has successfully limited its own spending as
planned, Marceau said, forecasting 1.9 percent growth in
expenditures.