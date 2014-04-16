TORONTO, April 16 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada Governor Poloz says has not shut the door
to rate cuts
* Bank of Canada's Poloz says central bank is neutral, so
rate cuts cannot be taken off the table
* Poloz says risks to inflation target hinges on the export
outlook
* Poloz says if export recovery were less than forecast,
inflation could drift back down
* Poloz says Bank of Canada needs to see the export numbers
picking up, central bank is neutral and outlook depends on data
flow
* Bank of Canada`s Macklem says retailers telling bank
retail competition more persistent than previously believed
* Bank of Canada`s Poloz says companies telling bank
difficult to pass through higher costs resulting from weaker C$
* Poloz says would not comment on whether C$ level
appropriate
* Bank of Canada's Poloz says doesn't think household
imbalances risks are subsiding
* Poloz says household imbalances risks are pretty elevated
