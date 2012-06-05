(Corrects paragraph 5 to show that the bank said the U.S. was
continuing to grow modestly, not slow)
* Bank of Canada holds rates at 1.0 pct, as expected
* Says possible rate hike conditional upon continued growth
* Global financial conditions have deteriorated
* Forecasts inflation dipping below 2 pct in short term
OTTAWA, June 5 The Bank of Canada held its key
interest rate at 1 percent, as expected, on Tuesday, but again
signaled it may have to raise it later. Still, the bank softened
its previous hawkish language to say this was conditional upon
continued growth.
"To the extent that the economic expansion continues and the
current excess supply in the economy is gradually absorbed, some
modest withdrawal of the present considerable monetary policy
stimulus may become appropriate," the central bank said.
Amid a deepening crisis in the euro zone, market
participants have waited to see if and how the central bank
might temper the language from its April 17 decision, when it
said modest withdrawal might become appropriate "in light of the
reduced slack in the economy and firmer underlying inflation."
Canada's underlying momentum "appears largely consistent
with expectations," despite weaker-than-expected growth in the
first quarter, but the global financial outlook had deteriorated
in recent weeks because of the European debt crisis.
It said that while the U.S. economy was continuing to grow
modestly, emerging economies were slowing faster and a bit more
broadly than expected.
"More modest global momentum and heightened financial risk
aversion have reduced commodity prices," the bank said.
Canadian households continued to add to their debt burden
amid modest income growth, the bank said. It saw the recovery in
net exports staying weak because of modest external demand and
competitive challenges, including the Canadian dollar's
persistent strength.
The bank signaled a slightly weaker profile for inflation,
with overall inflation falling below 2 percent in the short term
because of cheaper gasoline. Core inflation, which excludes
gasoline and other items, will remain around 2 percent, it said.
Previously, it had expected CPI inflation to decline in the
near term but remain close to 2 percent.
A Reuters survey of analysts taken before the rate decision
predicted the bank's overnight rate would rise in the first
quarter of 2013, but markets have, instead, largely priced in an
actual rate cut by the end of this year.
