* Bank of Canada holds rates at 1.0 pct, as expected
* Says possible rate hike depends on continued growth
* Global financial conditions have deteriorated
* Markets focus on fact that hike still possible
* C$ rises, bonds fall
By Randall Palmer and Louise Egan
OTTAWA, June 5 The Bank of Canada continued to
signal it might have to raise interest rates on Tuesday but it
softened its recent hawkish language a bit in reaction to a
sharp deterioration in global financial conditions sparked by
renewed fears about Europe.
The central bank kept its key overnight rate at a low 1
percent, saying that while an increase might still be needed, it
would depend on the strength of economic growth.
"To the extent that the economic expansion continues and the
current excess supply in the economy is gradually absorbed, some
modest withdrawal of the present considerable monetary policy
stimulus may become appropriate...," the bank said.
Amid the deepening euro zone crisis, analysts had waited to
see if and how the central bank might temper the language it
used in its April 17 decision to keep its rate at a stimulative
1 percent. At that time the bank said a modest rate increase
might become appropriate "in light of the reduced slack in the
economy and firmer underlying inflation".
In the end, the market focused more on Tuesday on the fact
that Governor Mark Carney still saw the possibility of higher
rates than on the conditions he said would have to be in place
before the bank raised them.
"This was an opportunity for Governor Carney to manage
Street expectations. The Street has been suggesting a rate cut,
or certainly bias for a rate cut, with respect to the futures
market," said Jack Spitz at National Bank Financial.
"The market consensus was getting ahead of itself with
respect to the next move being a cut, and he successfully scaled
back those expectations. As a result we've seen a move higher
for the Canadian dollar."
The Canadian currency strengthened to C$1.0383
against the U.S. dollar, or 96.31 U.S. cents, after the bank's
statement from Monday's close of C$1.0397, versus the greenback,
or 96.18 U.S. cents.
Canadian bond markets were mostly lower. Canada's two-year
bond fell 7 Canadian cents to yield 1.007 percent,
while the benchmark 10-year bond dropped 32 cents to
yield 1.711 percent.
The bank said that while momentum in the Canadian economy
was largely on track, the global growth outlook has weakened in
recent weeks.
"Some of the risks around the European crisis are
materializing and risks remain skewed to the downside," it said.
It said that while the U.S. economy was continuing to grow
modestly, emerging economies were slowing faster and a bit more
broadly than expected. Slower global momentum and heightened
financial risk aversion have cut prices for the commodities
Canada produces, it said.
Canadian households have continued to add to their debt
burden amid modest income growth, the bank said. It saw the
recovery in net exports staying weak because of modest external
demand and competitive challenges, including the Canadian
dollar's persistent strength.
The bank signaled a slightly weaker profile for inflation,
with overall inflation falling below 2 percent in the short term
because of cheaper gasoline. Core inflation, which excludes
gasoline and other items, will remain around 2 percent, it said.
Previously, it had expected CPI inflation to decline in the
near term but remain close to 2 percent.
A Reuters survey of analysts taken before the rate decision
predicted the bank's overnight rate would rise in the first
quarter of 2013.
The futures market has instead largely priced in an actual
rate cut by the end of this year. After Tuesday's statement
futures were still pointing to a cut, but on ly about a 50
percent chance of one by year-end.