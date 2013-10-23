* Omits rate-hike mention for first time since April 2012
* Sees rising risk from persistently weak inflation
* Sees delay in inflation returning to 2 percent target
* Downgrades growth projections across the board
* C$ sinks on news, fixed-income market rallies
By Louise Egan and Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Oct 23 The Bank of Canada has abandoned
18 months of warnings that interest rates will one day have to
rise, saying on Wednesday that a soft economy and persistently
weak inflation mean there is as much chance of a rate cut as a
rate hike.
The surprise policy shift, which knocked the Canadian dollar
to a one-week low and sent bond prices higher, came in a
statement in which the central bank kept its key rate at 1.0
percent and dropped any hint of an eventual rate increase.
The bank had been signaling since April 2012 that borrowing
costs would have to rise. It was the only central bank in the
Group of Seven major economies to take that stance.
It now forecasts that inflation, which has been below the
bank's 2 percent target for the past year and a half, will take
six months longer than it had anticipated to return to target.
The bank now expects that to happen at the end of 2015.
The decision to remove the reference to rate increases comes
after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets in September by
maintaining its stimulative bond-buying program due to concern
about the U.S. economic outlook. The United States is by far
Canada's biggest export market, and the Bank of Canada noted
growth there has been slower than expected.
"Uncertain global and domestic economic conditions are
delaying the pick-up in exports and business investment," Bank
of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz told reporters. "This leaves
the level of economic activity lower than the bank had been
expecting."
Poloz added that the bank was more concerned than before
about the risk of persistently low inflation. But he also said
that that danger, which might encourage a rate cut, is balanced
by the record-high levels of personal debt that Canadians have
taken on in an era of ultra-low rates.
The governor, presiding over his third rate decision since
taking the bank's helm in June, said the bank's next move would
depend on how the economy performs.
Asked whether the risk was balanced between a rate cut and a
rate hike, he said: "Essentially that's correct, that's offering
up a balanced perspective on where we stand today. We believe
those risks are balanced as we sit here."
NEUTRAL BIAS
Still, most economists say there would have to be a
significant shock for the bank to ease policy. Sal Guatieri,
senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, said the bank is
offering an even chance of a rate cut or hike in the short term,
but that he thinks the bank still sees hikes on the horizon.
"Essentially what they've done is move from a very mild,
longer-term tightening bias to a neutral bias," he said.
"We think the risks are fairly balanced over the next year
or so, but we still believe the next move in rates will be an
increase, although not until the first quarter of 2015."
Overnight index swaps, which trade based on expectations for
the central bank's policy rate, showed traders slashing their
bets that rates will rise late next year and pricing in a small
chance of a cut before then.
The Canadian dollar weakened to a one-week low against the
U.S. dollar after the statement. The currency was at
C$1.0373 versus the greenback, or 96.40 U.S. cents, in early
afternoon trade, weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.0289, or
97.19 U.S. cents.
DISAPPOINTMENT
Canada's economy bounced back relatively quickly from the
2008-09 recession, but growth has been powered largely by
consumer spending and a heated housing market
Poloz, who left his job as head of the country's export
development agency to head the central bank, had initially been
optimistic that exports, and then business investment, would
take up the baton. He acknowledged this month in Washington that
the performance of both has been disappointing.
The bank said weakness in the economy means it won't return
to its full production capacity until the end of 2015, the same
timetable it set for inflation returning to target.
The median forecast by more than 30 analysts in a Reuters
poll last week was for the bank to start raising rates in the
fourth quarter of 2014. Of those who perceived the bank to have
a tightening bias, none expected it to drop that bias or to
forgo a nod to a future rate increase.
"A move wasn't viewed as imminent, but that policy statement
pushes out any expectation of any rate hikes further into the
future, and that weighs on the Canadian dollar," said Paul
Ferley, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada.
The central bank, as telegraphed in an earlier speech, cut
its growth estimates across the board. It reduced its
third-quarter growth forecast to an annualized 1.8 percent from
3.8 percent; fourth quarter to 2.3 percent from 2.5 percent; and
growth for 2014 to 2.3 percent from 2.7 percent.
The bank also cut its outlook for U.S. growth in the second
half of this year. Its overall forecasts for global growth were
little changed due to positive surprises in the euro zone, Japan
and China, but it said the composition of that growth was
slightly less favorable to Canada, which ships most of its
exports to the United States.
Despite its expectation for a soft landing in the housing
market and a stabilization of household debt, the bank
highlighted the risk of a housing correction if the market
strengthens further because of low borrowing rates.