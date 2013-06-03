* PMI rises to 53.2 in May from 50.1 in April
* New orders, output growth strongest in 11 months
* Quebec firms posts strongest increase in new export
orders; BC, Alberta weak
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, June 3 Canada's manufacturing growth
expanded at its fastest pace in nearly a year in May, according
to data released on Monday, underpinned by new orders which
pushed output back into growth mode for the first time in three
months.
The RBC Canadian Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
was up sharply at 53.2 in May after adjusting for seasonal
variation, rising from 50.1 in April.
A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in growth.
"The Canadian manufacturing sector perked up considerably in
May, thanks to renewed vitality in new orders and job creation,"
said Craig Wright, chief economist at RBC, in a statement.
"As we navigate through the remainder of 2013, we expect the
sector's performance to improve further, boosting Canadian
growth."
The more robust pace of growth supported some other recent
data which signaled a broader economy that was getting back on
track after many months of disappointment.
Gross domestic growth data on Friday showed that rising
exports helped revive the economy during the first quarter of
2013 to its fastest pace in six quarters, following a lethargic
second half of 2012. The economy grew at an annualized rate of
2.5 percent between January and March.
Earlier this month, retail sales data saw a sharp rise in
volume, indicating a more robust-than-expected economy, though
other data, including housing and employment, painted a slightly
more mixed picture.
The pickup in manufacturing activity last month was also
supported by the sub-readings, which showed new orders, output
and new export orders notching the best performance in 11
months. Companies said economic conditions were improving in
some key export markets, most notably the United States.
Production rose for the first time in three months among
Canadian manufacturers, with one in four reporting larger
volumes of new work, which in turn resulted in more employment.
The rate of job creation accelerated to its best level since
last August and faster than the sub-index's average, while the
backlog in work accelerated for the first time in eight months
to a 20-month high.
Regionally, Alberta and British Columbia remained weaker,
the only provinces to see a deterioration in manufacturing
conditions last month. Quebec companies posted the strongest
increase in new export orders.