OTTAWA Nov 23 Markets are asking if Europe's plan for a 106 billion euro ($141 billion) recapitalization of its banks will suffice, Canada's banking regulator, Julie Dickson, said on Wednesday.

Dickson, Canada's superintendent of financial institutions, also chairs a supervisory committee on the G20's Financial Stability Board. Asked for her views on European bank solvency, she told reporters: "The market is speaking to some extent, so there are some concerns about the European banking system."

She referred to the European plan for 106 billion euros in recapitalization. "The IMF had talked about to 200 to 300 billion euros, and I think the market is wondering whether that is sufficient."

Dickson said she had not done the work herself to determine the European plan's sufficiency, but added: "At the end of the day, it's the market opinion that matters." (Reporting by Randall Palmer; editing by Janet Guttsman)