* Retail sales up 1.0 percent on month after December plunge
* Auto sales up by 2.8 percent
* Retail volume unchanged
OTTAWA, March 21 Higher sales at motor vehicle
and parts dealers helped boost Canadian retail trade by 1.0
percent in January, partly offsetting a sharp decline in
December, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
The advance - slightly higher than the 0.9 percent increase
predicted by analysts - followed a revised 2.3 percent drop in
December. In volume terms, used for calculating real GDP growth,
retail sales were unchanged.
Gains were reported in seven of 11 subsectors, representing
52 percent of total retail trade. Sales at motor vehicle and
parts dealers rose 2.8 percent in January after a 6.5 percent
plunge in December.
Sales at electronics and appliance stores rose by 2.3
percent after a 12.3 percent drop in December. Sales at the
stores had jumped in November as Apple unveiled its iPad mini.
The retail figures, which follow disappointing wholesale and
manufacturing data, suggest GDP growth in January will be
moderate as Canada struggles to cope with market uncertainty in
the United States and Europe.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, who will reveal his budget
later on Thursday, said earlier this month that government
revenues were lower than he had initially expected.