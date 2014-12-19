OTTAWA Dec 19 Canadian retail sales were
unchanged in October, holding at a record high as gains in most
sectors were offset by declines at motor vehicle and parts
dealers, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
Excluding motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales rose
0.2 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent drop in
overall sales after a sharp rise of 0.8 percent in the previous
month.
Sales held at C$42.85 billion ($36.94 billion), matching the
previous month's record. Sales rose in six out of the 11
sectors, including building material and garden equipment
dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores.
($1 = $1.16 Canadian)
