OTTAWA Aug 21 Canadian retail sales rose more
than expected in June, on higher gasoline prices and increased
sales of electronics and appliances, data from Statistics Canada
showed on Friday.
The gain, 0.6 percent, topped economists' forecasts for a
0.2 percent improvement, but after removing the effects of price
changes, volumes were flat. May was revised down slightly to 0.9
percent from 1.0 percent.
Sales at gasoline stations rose 2.6 percent, the fifth
consecutive month of gains as prices at the pump climbed. Sales
at electronics and appliance stores rose 9.4 percent as
consumers bought more phones and home office electronics. The
increase coincided with new rules limiting the duration of
cellphone contracts, the agency said.
After four straight months of gains, sales at new-car
dealers declined by 0.5 percent, dragging the overall motor
vehicle and parts sector down 0.1 percent.
Canada may have been in recession in the first half of the
year as the oil-exporting country has been hit by the drop in
crude prices, and economists will parse the report for signs an
expected rebound is taking hold.
