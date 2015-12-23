(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA Dec 23 Canadian retail sales rose less than expected in October as increased purchases of motor vehicles and clothing were tempered by a decline at food stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday.

Sales edged up 0.1 percent, missing economists' forecasts for a gain of 0.4 percent, while volumes fell 0.3 percent. September was revised up slightly to a decline of 0.4 percent from the originally reported 0.5 percent decrease.

Sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers rose 0.4 percent, the eighth increase in nine months as Canadians bought more used cars. Excluding sales of motor vehicles and parts, overall retail sales were flat.

Clothing and accessories stores posted a 1.9 percent increase, but purchases of food declined by 1.2 percent as there were lower sales at supermarkets and stores selling alcohol. Electronics and appliance stores recorded their fourth consecutive month of decreases, with sales down 2.1 percent.

Sales in Alberta, home to the country's vast oil sands, were down 0.8 percent, the third month of declines in a row as Albertans spent less at food and clothing stores.

