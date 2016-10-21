(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA Oct 21 The value of Canadian retail
sales unexpectedly declined in August due to lower sales of new
and used cars and a decline in purchases at general merchandise
stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
The 0.1 percent decline fell short of expectations for a
gain of 0.3 percent, while volumes fell by 0.3 percent. July
sales were revised down slightly to a decline of 0.2 percent
from the previously reported 0.1 percent decrease.
The weak retail performance in the first two months of the
third quarter could mean there is somewhat less buoyancy to the
expected economic rebound. Analysts expect growth picked up in
the third quarter after wildfires in Alberta caused a
contraction in the second quarter.
Sales in seven of 11 sectors were down in August, accounting
for 57 percent of retail trade. The decline was led by the motor
vehicle and parts segment, which was down 0.5 percent on a
decrease in sales at new and used car dealers.
Sales at general merchandise stores declined 0.9 percent,
the third decline in four months. Clothing and accessories
stores saw sales fall 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bill Trott)