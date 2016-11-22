(Adds analyst comments, sales were up in seven sectors, other
details)
OTTAWA Nov 22 Canadian retail sales picked up
in September as auto purchases climbed for the first time in
three months on demand for new cars, data from Statistics Canada
showed on Tuesday, reinforcing expectations that economic growth
rebounded in the third quarter.
Retail sales rose 0.6 percent, in line with economists'
expectations, but would have been flat without the increased
purchases of cars and parts.
Sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers led the way, rising
2.4 percent. Besides the increase in new car sales, Canadians
paid more for gasoline.
Despite the large contribution from motor vehicle sales, the
increased sales activity across multiple sectors was
encouraging, said Robert Both, macro strategist at TD
Securities.
Sales were up in seven of 11 sectors, accounting for 65
percent of retail trade. Retail volumes, which strip out the
effects of price changes, were up 0.6 percent.
"The strong advance in retail volumes should provide a
robust handoff to fourth quarter consumer spending," Both wrote.
Economists said the data pointed to a recovery in the
broader economy in the third quarter after growth contracted in
the previous quarter following massive wildfires in Alberta.
The retail figures offset some of the weakness in Monday's
wholesale trade data and put the third quarter on track for 3.3
percent growth, said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital
Markets. That is a tad ahead of the Bank of Canada's forecast
for 3.2 percent.
Some analysts were unimpressed that consumers did not yet
appear to be spending much of the benefit checks the government
began mailing out in July to families with children as part of
its effort to bolster the economy.
Sales at clothing stores edged up 0.2 percent, while
purchases of electronics and appliances rose 0.3 percent. Sales
at general merchandise stores rose 0.4 percent, recovering from
the previous month's decline.
"We're expecting more out of shoppers heading into the
fourth quarter, since it's unlikely that families will stash
away the entirety of those family benefit checks," wrote Nick
Exarhos, economist at CIBC.
A new measure showed e-commerce accounted for 2.1 percent of
Canada's total sales on an unadjusted basis, up from 2.0 percent
in August.
The figure measures internet sales at retailers that have
brick and mortar locations and at those that are only online. In
the first nine months of the year, the proportion of online
purchases ranged from 2.3 percent in January to 1.9 percent in
July, Statistics Canada said.
