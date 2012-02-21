* Retail sales drop 0.2 percent, first fall in five months
* Sales hit by weak autos, unenthusiastic holiday shoppers
OTTAWA, Feb 21 Retail sales in Canada
dropped for the first time in five months in December, slipping
by 0.2 percent from November on limp holiday shopping and
weakness in the auto sector, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
The decline matched analysts' expectations. Falls were
reported in 7 of 11 subsectors, representing 61 percent of
retail sales. In volume terms, retail sales were stable.
Sales at motor vehicles and parts dealers were down 1.0
percent, the first retreat in five months. Gasoline stations
reported a 1.1 percent drop after four straight monthly
increases.
"Most store types typically associated with holiday shopping
registered weaker results in December," Statscan said in its
daily bulletin.
Sales at general merchandise stores fell by 1.1 percent
while sales at sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores were
down 3.4 percent. Electronics and appliance store sales posted a
2.8 percent decline.
Retail sales in 2011 increased by 3.6 percent from 2010.
Sales at gasoline stations were up by 17.3 percent, while motor
vehicles and parts dealer sales grew by 4.8 percent.