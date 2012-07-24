* Retail sales up 0.3 pct in May; fell 0.6 pct in April
* Sales ex-autos climb 0.5 pct vs forecast for flat sales
* Consumer spending not as weak as some had anticipated
* Report suggests solid economic growth in second quarter
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, July 24 Canadian retail sales rose by a
weaker-than-expected 0.3 percent in May, but a healthy jump in
sales volume and heavy shopping for food, beverages and clothing
ignited hopes that consumers would help keep the economy out of
the doldrums.
The robust sales in supermarkets, general merchandise and
clothing stores offset a drop in auto and gasoline sales,
Statistics Canada data on Tuesday showed. Six of 11 subsectors
tracked by the agency reported gains, representing 53 percent of
total retail trade.
Even though May sales fell short of the 0.5 percent growth
forecast by market players and were not strong enough to make up
for a 0.6 percent decline in April, sales that excluded motor
vehicle and parts jumped 0.5 percent against expectations of no
change.
Likewise, sales volume -- more important in calculating
gross domestic product figures -- rose 0.7 percent.
Consumer spending was a crucial factor in Canada's quick
recovery from the 2008-09 recession but it has weakened in
recent months. The May data suggests it is not quite as weak as
some had predicted.
"Overall, a quite healthy report, perhaps enough to nudge
our estimate for May GDP up a tick to 0.3 percent, although we
will later get payrolls data to add color to that reading," said
Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC World Markets.
The Canadian dollar rose immediately after the data
but was quickly knocked back down by bearish news from Europe.
At around 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT) it was at C$1.0170 versus its
U.S. counterpart, or 98.33 U.S. cents, down slightly from
Monday's close of C$1.0168 to the greenback, or 98.35 U.S.
cents.
SALES STALLED SINCE NOVEMBER
Retail sales in dollar terms have see-sawed for the past six
months and at $38.9 billion ($38.1 billion) in May, were
unchanged from November 2011.
"This pullback in the pace of spending most likely is a
reflection of Canadian consumers exercising caution given the
elevated levels of household debt and volatility in financial
markets due to the ongoing European crisis," said Dawn
Desjardins, assistant chief economist at RBC, in a note to
clients.
David Tulk of TD Securities said the modest rebound in
consumer spending pointed to annualized second-quarter economic
growth of about 2 percent, above the Bank of Canada's 1.8
percent estimate but not strong enough to push the bank to raise
interest rates to slow growth.
The central bank has broken ranks with its global peers in
signaling that it may need to raise interest rates from their
current 1.0 percent if the economy continues to absorb excess
slack, which would require growth of above 2 percent. [ID:
nL2E8IH57D]
At the same time, the bank this month cut its near-term
economic growth forecasts and said consumer spending would be
weaker than it had previously anticipated, although it would
continue to be a key driver of growth.
In contrast to retail sales, manufacturers' sales fell a
surprise 0.4 percent in May, Statscan said last week.
But a survey of manufacturers by KPMG, released on Tuesday,
showed 85 percent were optimistic about the future of their
businesses, up 9 percentage points from a year earlier.