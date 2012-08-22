* Retail sales fall 0.4 pct, buck forecasts for 0.1 pct
increase
* Weakness suggests soft second-quarter GDP
* Analysts wonder if Carney will trim hawkishness in speech
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Aug 22 Canadian retail sales dropped
unexpectedly in June, confirming a weaker trend in consumer
spending that will likely trim overall growth in the second
quarter and which raises questions about the Bank of Canada's
hawkish slant on monetary policy.
Retail sales dropped 0.4 percent in June from May on
broad-based weakness across sectors and across the country, and
May numbers were also revised lower, Statistics Canada data
showed on Wednesday.
The figures, which bucked expectations for a 0.1 percent
increase in sales, are the latest to suggest that consumer
spending - one of the main supports for the Canadian economy
since the 2008 crisis - is slowing down.
"The surprise drop in June sales was broad-based, suggesting
households are becoming a little more cautious, though
cross-border shopping may have played a role as well," BMO
Capital Markets senior economist Benjamin Reitzes wrote in a
note to clients.
"The constant haranguing by policymakers urging households
to borrow more cautiously, along with slowing job growth, has
prompted some restraint."
Declining sales were reported in seven of the 11 subsectors,
representing 64 percent of retail sales. Sales volume dropped by
0.1 percent.
General merchandise store receipts were down 1.5 percent, in
part due to store closures. Gas station sales fell by 1.3
percent on lower prices, while sales at motor vehicles and parts
dealers dropped by 0.4 percent.
Stripping out sales by motor vehicles and parts dealers,
retail sales fell by 0.4 percent. Overall retail sales were 1.7
percent higher than in June 2011.
The weakness in retail sales had several economists doubting
second-quarter growth forecasts from the Bank of Canada, which
had pegged the economy to grow at a 1.8 percent annualized rate
in April-to-June period.
"A significant drag from net exports will curtail real GDP
growth to around 1.5 percent. This is short of the Bank of
Canada's 1.8 percent forecast presented in the July Monetary
Policy Report and we look to Governor (Mark) Carney's speech
later this morning for an acknowledgement of the recent string
of disappointing data," David Tulk, chief Canada macro
strategist at TD Securities, wrote in a research note.
The Bank of Canada has maintained a slightly hawkish tone in
recent months, suggesting the next move in interest rates will
be higher, but market bets on the timing of the next rate hike
have been moved further and further into the future as the
economy loses momentum.
"Fortunately we don't expect the employment situation to
deteriorate significantly which should help support modest
growth in spending going forward, but modest enough to justify
the Bank of Canada waiting to raise rates for awhile yet as it
assesses how global uncertainties play out," TD Economics
economist Leslie Preston wrote in a note.
Canadian GDP data for the second quarter is due out next
Friday, and Scotia Capital economists Derek Holt and Dov Zigler
said there is now a risk that the data will show the softest
quarter for overall growth since the mild decline in the second
quarter of 2012.