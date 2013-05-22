* Market operators had expected a 0.1 percent rise
* Sales rose by 0.7 percent in volume terms
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, May 22 Falling gasoline prices kept the
value of Canadian retail sales unchanged in March from February,
but analysts said a sharp rise in volumes signals the economy
was more robust than expected in the first quarter.
Canada's economy has spluttered in recently, hit by
uncertainty in foreign markets and the strong Canadian dollar,
and at first sight the March retail figures seem to confirm the
trend.
But Statistics Canada said on Wednesday that after removing
the effects of price changes, particularly less expensive
gasoline, retail sales in volume terms rose by 0.7 percent. The
volume measure is used for calculating gross domestic product
(GDP).
Mazen Issa, a Canada macro strategist at TD Securities, said
the growth in volumes was surprisingly strong.
"The economy looks to have gotten off to a brisk start to
the year with first quarter GDP tracking well above its trend
rate - we estimate between 2.2 percent and 2.5 percent," he said
in a note to clients.
The Bank of Canada last month forecast that first quarter
annualized growth would be just 1.6 percent. Statscan will
release the first quarter GDP data on May 31.
Analysts had expected retail sales to grow 0.1 percent from
February. Statscan trimmed February's month-on-month growth to
0.7 percent from an initial 0.8 percent.
"Overall, despite the slightly weaker headline, the healthy
detail on volumes should limit the market reaction this
morning," Emanuella Enenajor of CIBC World Market Economics said
in a note to clients.
Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets, said
the solid rise in volumes pointed to first quarter annualized
growth of 2.3 percent.
The Canadian dollar initially dropped to a 10-week
low of C$1.0332 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.79 U.S. cents, before
making up some of its losses. It closed Tuesday's North American
session at C$1.0268, or 97.39 U.S. cents.
Higher sales were reported in six of 11 subsectors tracked
by Statistics Canada, representing 47 percent of total retail
sales.
Gasoline station sales decreased by 1.3 percent, which
mainly reflected lower prices at the pump.
The largest increase in sales was a 3.1 percent rise at
clothing and clothing accessories stores.
Sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers rose by 0.7
percent, a third consecutive monthly gain. Sales in food and
beverage stores, the largest of the 11 subsectors, fell by 0.1
percent from February.