* Volume down 1.2 pct; forecast for retail was -0.4 pct
* June GDP seen weaker; Q2 still above Bank of Canada f'cast
* Quebec strike, Alberta floods only part of story
* June sales still 1.2 percent higher than in April
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Aug 22 Canadian retail sales fell 0.6
percent in June after a 1.8 percent gain in May, foreshadowing
weaker gross domestic product for the month than initially
thought, Statistics Canada data showed on Thursday.
The effect of floods in Alberta and a construction labor
strike in Quebec for two weeks in June had led analysts to
expect a decline in retail sales and economic growth in the
month. That was expected to be largely matched by a rebound in
July, and therefore the Bank of Canada had said it would
essentially ignore June's expected economic weakness.
"I guess you don't need to put on new fertilizer when you're
under 2 feet of water," said David Tulk, chief Canada macro
strategist at TD Securities.
But the strike and flood were only part of the story. While
Quebec and Alberta did indeed see retail sales falling 1.3
percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, Ontario fell an even
greater 1.4 percent despite higher car sales there.
The volume of sales, which is the relevant indicator for
calculating real moves in gross domestic product, fell 1.2
percent, the biggest drop since December. All figures are
seasonally adjusted.
The median forecast for overall retail trade in a Reuters
survey was for a 0.4 percent decline in June.
The Canadian dollar slipped to its weakest level in six
weeks against its U.S. counterpart, pressured in part by the
retail sales data.
Other indicators for the month have also disappointed, with
wholesale trade 2.8 percent lower and manufacturing sales down
0.5 percent in dollar terms and 1.3 percent in volume.
"The Canadian economy looks to have ended Q2 on a very sour
note, with GDP contracting about 0.5 percent," BMO Capital
Markets senior economist Benjamin Reitzes said.
Despite the negative retail figure, June's sales were 1.2
percent higher than April's and up 3.1 percent from a year
earlier.
Economists were still expecting second-quarter GDP to come
in above the 1.0 percent annualized forecast that the Bank of
Canada made in July.