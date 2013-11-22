* Sales post first 3-month growth streak in almost a year
* Advance fired by sales at motor vehicles, parts dealers
OTTAWA, Nov 22 Canadian retail sales rose by a
larger-than-expected 1.0 percent in September from August on the
back of higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers,
Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.
The advance - greater than the 0.3 percent increase foreseen
by market operators - marked the third consecutive month that
retail sales have risen. The last three-month growth streak was
from September to November 2012.
Gains were observed in six of the 11 subsectors, accounting
for 55 percent of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales
were up by 1.0 percent.
Overall sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers grew by 4.1
percent. Sales at new car dealers increased by 5.0 percent, the
largest monthly gain since the 5.4 percent recorded in January
2009.
Gasoline station sales rose by 0.8 percent, the fourth
increase in five months. Excluding motor vehicle and parts
dealers, September growth from August was flat.