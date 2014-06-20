(Adds dollar record, context)
* Retail sales up 1.1 pct in April to C$41.62 billion
* Fourth straight monthly gain, biggest in 11 months
* Volumes up 0.8 percent
* Sales ex-autos rise 0.7 pct vs 0.2 pct in March
OTTAWA, June 20 Canadian retail sales beat
expectations in April, rising 1.1 percent from March in the
strongest gain in 11 months to an all-time record C$41.62
billion ($38.54 billion), according to Statistics Canada data on
Friday.
The agency also revised March's figure to a 0.1 percent rise
from a 0.1 percent fall.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey of economists was
for a 0.6 percent rise. Auto sales led the surge.
The volume of sales, relevant for real growth in gross
domestic product, rose by 0.8 percent. Statscan had earlier
reported a 1.2 percent rise in wholesale trade and a 0.1 percent
fall in manufacturing sales for April.
($1=$1.08 Canadian)
