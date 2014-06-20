(Adds dollar record, context)

* Retail sales up 1.1 pct in April to C$41.62 billion

* Fourth straight monthly gain, biggest in 11 months

* Volumes up 0.8 percent

* Sales ex-autos rise 0.7 pct vs 0.2 pct in March

OTTAWA, June 20 Canadian retail sales beat expectations in April, rising 1.1 percent from March in the strongest gain in 11 months to an all-time record C$41.62 billion ($38.54 billion), according to Statistics Canada data on Friday.

The agency also revised March's figure to a 0.1 percent rise from a 0.1 percent fall.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of economists was for a 0.6 percent rise. Auto sales led the surge.

The volume of sales, relevant for real growth in gross domestic product, rose by 0.8 percent. Statscan had earlier reported a 1.2 percent rise in wholesale trade and a 0.1 percent fall in manufacturing sales for April.

($1=$1.08 Canadian) (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)