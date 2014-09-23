(Adds details, analysts' quotes, graphic; adds byline)
By Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA, Sept 23 Canadian retail sales slipped
unexpectedly in July, falling 0.1 percent from June's record
level after six straight monthly increases, as strong auto sales
failed to offset weakness elsewhere, data showed on Tuesday.
This was the last major data point before gross domestic
product figures for July are released next Tuesday. Figures from
Statistics Canada have already shown strong exports and
manufacturing sales for the month but a 0.3 percent fall in
wholesale trade.
Economists said that growth for the third quarter overall
remains on track to come in around 3 percent, roughly in line
with the previous quarter's 3.1 percent growth.
"This would be a stark contrast to the Bank of Canada's 2.3
percent estimate and would imply growth well above potential,"
Mazen Issa, senior Canada macro strategist at TD Securities,
wrote in a note.
Motor vehicle and parts sales rose 1.6 percent during the
month and were 8.1 percent higher than a year earlier,
Statistics Canada said. Excluding the auto sector, retail sales
were down 0.6 percent on the month.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts was for
a 0.5 percent increase overall and no change in sales excluding
autos.
Canadians appeared to be going to the shopping mall less,
with sales at general merchandise stores down 2.7 percent, while
clothing and accessories stores saw a 2.3 percent decrease.
The Bank of Canada has been looking for a rotation of demand
from the overstretched household sector to exports and business
investment.
"The Canadian consumer has done some heavy lifting in
supporting Canadian growth, even in the face of a disappointing
labor market," Nick Exarhos, an economist at CIBC World Markets,
wrote in a note. "But because spending was driven by drawing
down savings, Canadian pocket books may be running on fumes."
The Canadian dollar pared gains against the greenback after
the release of the data.
