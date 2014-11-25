(Adds implications for GDP, context)
OTTAWA Nov 25 A surge in the auto sector helped
retail sales in Canada to power ahead by 0.8 percent in
September, a stronger-than-expected result that may cause
analysts to boost their projections for gross domestic product
(GDP).
Statistics Canada said on Tuesday that retail sales were
unchanged, excluding motor vehicle and parts dealers, whose
sales rose 3.4 percent. The auto sector represents one-quarter
of overall retail sales.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey of economists was
for a 0.5 percent increase in retail sales and a 0.3 percent
rise, excluding autos. A decline in August was also revised to
0.2 percent from 0.3 percent.
In volume terms, retail sales rose by an even heftier 1.0
percent. Retail trade is the last major piece of the puzzle
before Friday's release of GDP data for September and the third
quarter. Statistics Canada has already reported strong
manufacturing, wholesale, export and building permits data for
September.
Sales reached a record C$42.85 billion ($37.92 billion),
seasonally adjusted. Increases were reported in food and
beverages, furniture and home furnishings, and electronics and
appliance stores. Declines were posted in general merchandise,
clothing and building supplies stores and at gasoline stations.
($1=$1.13 Canadian)
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)