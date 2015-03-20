(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA, March 20 Canadian retail sales tumbled
more than expected in January as the price of gasoline fell and
consumers spent less on new cars, data from Statistics Canada
showed on Friday.
Sales fell 1.7 percent, surpassing the 0.7 percent drop
economists had forecast. In volume terms, retail sales overall
dropped 1.2 percent.
Sales at gasoline stations fell 8.8 percent, the largest
decline since November 2008 on lower prices at the pump. It was
the seventh straight monthly decrease.
Receipts at motor vehicle and parts dealers decreased for
the fourth month in a row, falling 1.4 percent on weaker sales
at new car dealers.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)