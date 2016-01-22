OTTAWA Jan 22 Canadian retail sales jumped far
more than expected in November due to higher sales at new car
dealers and Black Friday purchases, data from Statistics Canada
showed on Friday, pointing to some needed vigor for a struggling
economy.
Sales rose 1.7 percent, handily topping economists'
forecasts for a gain of 0.2 percent, while volumes rose 1.5
percent. October's gain was unrevised at 0.1 percent.
November's increase was the biggest since June 2014. Higher
sales were seen across all sectors, with the exception of
gasoline stations due to lower prices at the pump and
unseasonably warm weather.
Increased sales at new car dealers were the main
contributor, up for the fifth consecutive month with a gain of
4.5 percent. The strength in recent months has been driven by
higher sales of new trucks.
Stores that are typically associated with Black Friday
discounts had higher sales, including clothing and electronics
and appliance stores.
Food sales also rose, driven by higher volumes as food
prices were unchanged compared to the month before. Purchases at
supermarkets and other grocery stores rose 1.7 percent.
