* Foreign investment C$6.9 billion, targeting bonds

* Canadians sell C$1.69 billion, dump U.S. government bonds

OTTAWA Oct 16 Foreigners bought C$6.9 billion ($7.0 billion) in Canadian securities in August, investing mainly in corporate bonds and dumping stocks in contrast to the previous month, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Non-resident investors acquired C$4.7 billion in Canadian bonds, focusing on public and private sector corporate issuers and unloading government bonds. Still, they accumulated C$19.5 billion in federal government bonds so far in 2012, four times the amount bought in the same period last year.

Foreigners bought C$2.8 billion in money market instruments in Canada and their purchases of paper issued by Canadian private companies was the second largest on record. They reduced their equities holdings by C$0.6 billion after a C$4.7 billion investment in July.

Canadians, for their part, reduced their holdings of foreign securities by C$1.69 billion, in part by selling U.S. government bonds.

NOTE: As of Tuesday's release, Statscan changed the way it reports the securities transaction data. A plus sign now denotes an increase in investment and a minus sign denotes a decrease in investment. Previously, a plus sign indicated an inflow of money into Canada (for instance, a reduction of foreign holdings by Canadians) and a minus sign indicated an outflow of money from Canada (for instance, a reduction of foreign investment in Canada)