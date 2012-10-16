* Foreign investment C$6.9 billion, targeting bonds
* Canadians sell C$1.69 billion, dump U.S. government bonds
OTTAWA Oct 16 Foreigners bought C$6.9 billion
($7.0 billion) in Canadian securities in August, investing
mainly in corporate bonds and dumping stocks in contrast to the
previous month, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
Non-resident investors acquired C$4.7 billion in Canadian
bonds, focusing on public and private sector corporate issuers
and unloading government bonds. Still, they accumulated C$19.5
billion in federal government bonds so far in 2012, four times
the amount bought in the same period last year.
Foreigners bought C$2.8 billion in money market instruments
in Canada and their purchases of paper issued by Canadian
private companies was the second largest on record. They reduced
their equities holdings by C$0.6 billion after a C$4.7 billion
investment in July.
Canadians, for their part, reduced their holdings of foreign
securities by C$1.69 billion, in part by selling U.S. government
bonds.
NOTE: As of Tuesday's release, Statscan changed the way it
reports the securities transaction data. A plus sign now denotes
an increase in investment and a minus sign denotes a decrease in
investment. Previously, a plus sign indicated an inflow of money
into Canada (for instance, a reduction of foreign holdings by
Canadians) and a minus sign indicated an outflow of money from
Canada (for instance, a reduction of foreign investment in
Canada)