* Foreigners acquire C$13.26 bln in Canadian securities
* Purchases of corporate bonds highest since Nov 2001
* Canadians halve their purchases of foreign securities
* Safe-haven status draws investment - at a cost
OTTAWA, Dec 17 Foreigners added a net C$13.26
billion ($13.39 billion) to their holdings of Canadian
securities in October, the third largest amount this year,
nea rly all of it ac counted for by bo nds and pre dominantly tho se
in t he corporate sector, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
The investment by foreigners was down slightly from C$14.12
billion in September, upwardly revised from an early estimate of
C$13.92 billion. So far this year, foreigners have acquired
C$76.16 billion, up from C$74.21 billion in the same period in
2011.
"International interest in Canadian securities is well known
and reflects both a fundamentally healthier economy and superior
fiscal position," TD Securities chief Canada macro strategist
David Tulk said in a note to clients.
"The emergent status (of the Canadian dollar ) as a
safe-haven currency was reinforced recently by the IMF which
will now track the allocation of official foreign exchange
reserves to the Canadian dollar ... This interest, however, does
come at a cost for the wider economy."
Tulk noted that foreign inflows had propped up the Canadian
dollar, making it harder for exporters to contribute to economic
growth. He said these flows also helped drive down bond yields,
encouraging households to increase borrowing, which resulted in
a more unbalanced economy.
In October, foreigners bought C$15.49 billion in bonds, led
by C$8.93 billion in private C anadian c orporate bonds, mainly
new bonds in U.S. dollars and placed in the United States, the
federal agency said.
The private corporate bond purchases were the largest since
C$9.19 billion in November 2001 and were marked by significant
overall net new issue activity.
Foreigners dumped C$2.97 billion in money market paper and
bought C$745 million in Canadian equities in October, focused on
oil and gas firms.
Canadians halved their purchases of foreign securities to
C$3.19 billion from C$6.03 billion in September. Almost all of
it, C$2.89 billion, was in bonds.