* Foreign investment in securities dips to C$5.62 billion
* Canadian investment increases to C$7.81 billion
OTTAWA Jan 17 Foreign investment in Canadian
securities more than halved to a six-month low of C$5.62 billion
($5.67 billion) in November as non-residents cut back purchases
of debt, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Although Canada's relatively strong fiscal position has made
it an attractive safe haven for investors, November's figure was
the worst since June, when foreigners sold off Canadian
securities. In contrast, Canadian purchases of foreign
securities hit a 5-1/2 year high in November.
Statscan revised October's foreign purchases to C$12.67
billion from an initial C$13.26 billion. In the first 11 months
of 2012, foreign investors bought C$85.22 billion in Canadian
securities, slightly less than the C$89.11 billion recorded from
January to November 2011.
Non-residents bought C$5.58 billion of Canadian debt
securities, the lowest amount since July, while purchasing
C$3.85 billion in money market paper. Investment in bonds
plummeted to C$1.73 billion from C$15.49 billion in October.
Canadian investors bought C$7.81 billion in foreign
securities, up from C$3.36 billion in October, and the highest
since the C$12.55 billion recorded in April 2007.
Acquisitions of foreign debt securities hit a 5-1/2 year
high of C$6.17 billion, thanks largely to a record C$5.70
billion purchase of U.S. government bonds.