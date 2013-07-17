* Foreign investment more than halved to C$6.74 billion
* Canadians sell C$1.65 billion in foreign securities
OTTAWA, July 17 Foreign investors cut their
purchases of Canadian securities by 55 percent to C$6.74 billion
($6.48 billion) in May from C$14.91 billion in April, in part
due to lower enthusiasm for bonds, Statistics Canada said on
Wednesday.
Canada's solid fiscal position and triple-A debt rating, a
rarity among major developed economies, have given it something
of a safe-haven status since the financial crisis and helped it
to attract international capital flows.
Foreigners bought C$5.54 billion in debt securities, sharply
down from C$12.75 billion in April. Purchases of bonds dropped
to C$2.04 billion from C$7.77 billion, the lowest monthly amount
bought so far in 2013.
"While Canada's relative fiscal superiority and economic
outperformance have been factors in driving international
portfolio diversification into C$ assets, the allure of Canadian
debt has diminished somewhat against a backdrop of rising
interest rates," Mazen Issa, Canada macro strategist with TD
Securities, said in a note to clients.
Foreigners also bought Canadian shares for the second
straight month, snapping up a net C$1.20 billion in equities
after C$2.15 billion in April. The Canadian stock market
advanced by 1.6 percent in May.
Canadians sold off foreign securities for the first time in
four months in May, cutting their portfolios by C$1.65 billion.
It was the largest divestment since August, when they sold
C$1.68 billion worth.
Canadians sold C$2.17 billion in U.S. shares in May, a month
when the U.S. stock market closed at an all-time high.