* Foreign investment drops to C$2.08 bln from C$6.11 bln
* Canadian investment rises to C$5.65 bln from C$0.95 bln
OTTAWA Oct 17 Foreign investment in Canadian
securities fell to C$2.08 billion ($2.02 billion) in August from
C$6.11 billion in July, with purchases so far this year running
at less than half last year's pace, Statistics Canada said on
Thursday.
Canada - one of the few nations with a AAA debt rating - was
an attractive destination for investors seeking security in the
wake of the 2008 recession but foreign investors seemed to be
losing their enthusiasm for Canadian securities.
Investment in bonds dropped to C$2.03 billion from C$3.64
billion in July as non-residents cut their holdings of
government bonds for the third time in four months. Foreigners
also sold C$2.19 billion in stocks after four straight months of
purchases and bought C$2.24 billion worth of money market paper.
Purchases of Canadian securities in the first eight months
of 2013 totaled C$24.00 billion compared with C$51.24 billion in
the same year-ago period.
Canadian investors bought C$5.65 billion worth of foreign
securities - the largest amount since the C$8.10 billion they
snapped up in November 2012 - compared with the $0.95 billion
worth they added in July.
Canadian purchases of foreign securities in the first eight
months of 2013 were C$17.05 billion, up from C$12.14 billion in
January-August 2012.