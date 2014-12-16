(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA Dec 16 Foreign investment in Canadian
securities more than doubled to C$9.53 billion ($8.15 billion)
in October from C$4.64 billion in September, with the focus on
bonds and stocks, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
Canada remains an attractive destination for non-residents
seeking stable returns. Net foreign investment for the year to
date totaled C$66.88 billion, up from C$38.28 billion in the
first 10 months of 2013.
Non-resident investors put C$9.13 billion into bonds, both
from the government and corporate sectors, and snapped up C$4.16
billion in stocks. Canadian stock prices fell 2.3 percent in
October but were 7.3 percent higher than in December 2013.
Foreign investors also withdrew C$3.77 billion from the
money market with the reduction occurring mainly in provincial
paper. Canadian short-term interest rates ended down four basis
points in October.
Canadian investors bought just C$293 million in foreign
securities after purchasing C$8.26 billion in September. They
added C$2.44 billion worth of foreign equities, mainly U.S.
shares, while selling off C$2.97 billion worth of bonds.
Canadian investment in foreign securities hit C$40.63
billion in the first 10 months of the year, up sharply from the
C$18.13 billion seen in January-October 2013.
($1=$1.17 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)