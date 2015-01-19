(Corrects figures to Canadian dollars throughout story)
OTTAWA Jan 19 Foreign investment in Canadian
securities fell to C$4.29 billion ($3.58 billion) in November
from C$9.53 billion in October, Statistics Canada reported on
Monday.
"Acquisitions were mainly in Canadian corporate bonds as
non-residents reduced their exposure to Canadian stocks for the
first time in 15 months," the federal statistical agency said.
It said a C$580 million withdrawal from the Canadian equity
market in November was the first monthly divestment since August
2013.
Meantime, Canadian investors added C$1.83 billion of foreign
securities to their holdings, all in bonds.
The agency said these acquisitions were led by a C$1.37
billion purchase of U.S. Treasury bonds.
($1=$1.20 Canadian)
