OTTAWA May 15 Foreign investment in Canadian
securities jumped to C$22.47 billion ($18.68 billion) in March,
the biggest inflow since May 2012, as investors picked up
corporate bonds and stocks, data from Statistics Canada showed
on Friday.
Non-residents invested C$20.96 billion in Canadian bonds,
reflecting strong new issue activity. Investors purchased
C$17.03 billion in Canadian corporate bonds, the highest since
October 2001.
Canadian investors reduced their holdings of foreign
securities by C$3.20 billion. Combined with a large reduction in
January, the sell-off made for the first quarterly divestment in
more than five years.
Canadians sold C$6.45 billion of foreign bonds, though
investors bought C$4.06 billion in foreign equities, with
acquisitions almost evenly split between U.S. and non-U.S.
shares.
($1=$1.2026 Canadian)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)