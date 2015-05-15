(Adds details, background)

OTTAWA May 15 Foreign investment in Canadian securities jumped to C$22.47 billion ($18.68 billion) in March, the biggest inflow since May 2012, as investors picked up corporate bonds and stocks, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

Non-residents invested C$20.96 billion in Canadian bonds, reflecting strong new issue activity. Investors purchased C$17.03 billion in Canadian corporate bonds, the highest since October 2001.

Canadian investors reduced their holdings of foreign securities by C$3.20 billion. Combined with a large reduction in January, the sell-off made for the first quarterly divestment in more than five years.

Canadians sold C$6.45 billion of foreign bonds, though investors bought C$4.06 billion in foreign equities, with acquisitions almost evenly split between U.S. and non-U.S. shares.

($1=$1.2026 Canadian) (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)