OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investors bought
Canadian securities for the fourth straight month in April,
snapping up C$12.94 billion ($10.52 billion) to set a new record
for the opening four months of a year, Statistics Canada said on
Tuesday.
Non-residents bought C$5.04 billion in Canadian bonds, led
by investment in federal government bonds, as well as C$4.24
billion in money market paper and C$3.66 billion in stocks.
Canada remains an attractive destination for foreign
investors seeking stable returns. The Canadian dollar
appreciated against its U.S. counterpart by 3.9 U.S. cents in
April, the highest increase in 42 months.
Total foreign acquisitions of Canadian securities in the
first four months of the year hit a record C$50.09 billion, well
above the C$18.48 billion purchased over the same period in
2014. The previous January-April high was the C$33.33 billion
seen in 2009.
Canadians increased their holdings of foreign securities by
C$6.56 billion, led by investment in non-U.S. foreign
instruments.
($1=$1.23 Canadian)
