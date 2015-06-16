(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investors bought Canadian securities for the fourth straight month in April, snapping up C$12.94 billion ($10.52 billion) to set a new record for the opening four months of a year, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Non-residents bought C$5.04 billion in Canadian bonds, led by investment in federal government bonds, as well as C$4.24 billion in money market paper and C$3.66 billion in stocks.

Canada remains an attractive destination for foreign investors seeking stable returns. The Canadian dollar appreciated against its U.S. counterpart by 3.9 U.S. cents in April, the highest increase in 42 months.

Total foreign acquisitions of Canadian securities in the first four months of the year hit a record C$50.09 billion, well above the C$18.48 billion purchased over the same period in 2014. The previous January-April high was the C$33.33 billion seen in 2009.

Canadians increased their holdings of foreign securities by C$6.56 billion, led by investment in non-U.S. foreign instruments.

($1=$1.23 Canadian) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)