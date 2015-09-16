(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, Sept 16 Foreign investment in Canadian securities had its biggest decline in seven months in July as investors sold their equity holdings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday.

Non-residents sold C$10.12 billion ($7.64 billion) in Canadian assets. Equities positions declined by C$9.72 billion as cross-border merger and acquisitions activities caused foreign portfolio investors to tender their Canadian shares.

A C$3.1 billion increase in foreign investment of Canadian shares on the secondary market moderated the overall decline. Investors also reduced their holdings of Canadian debt securities by C$406 million, the first divestment this year.

Canadians' holdings in foreign securities edged down by C$236 million in July as funds moved from equities to debt securities.

Canadians sold C$4.24 billion of both U.S. and non-U.S. foreign equities, while purchases of foreign debt rose by C$4.0 billion as investors picked up U.S. Treasury bonds.

($1 = $1.3242 Canadian)

(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)