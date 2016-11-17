(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA Nov 17 Foreigners bought C$11.77 billion
($8.78 billion) worth of Canadian securities in September,
setting a new record for investment for the first nine months of
the year, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Nonresident investors snapped up C$11.48 billion worth of
bonds, primarily in new issues placed abroad by Canadian private
corporations. They also bought C$5.69 billion worth of stocks
while selling C$5.40 billion in money market paper.
Foreign purchases of Canadian securities from January to
September hit an all-time high of C$119.92 billion, much greater
than the C$82.37 billion amassed in the first nine months of
2015.
"Most of this increase reflected higher foreign investment
in Canadian equities, mainly resulting from cross-border mergers
and acquisitions activity," Statscan said in its daily bulletin.
At the same time, Canadians invested a net C$1.81 billion in
foreign securities. Purchases of non-U.S. foreign shares hit
C8.64 billion, the highest monthly total since December 2000,
but were largely offset by sales of bonds and U.S. equities.
($1=$1.34 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)