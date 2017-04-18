(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA, April 18 Foreign investment in Canadian
securities hit a record high of C$38.84 billion ($29.20 billion)
in February, boosted by cross-border acquisitions and mergers,
Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
The amount easily eclipsed the previous high of C$26.48
billion set in May 2012.
Non-residents bought C$35.87 billion in Canadian equities in
February, largely due to issuances of new shares resulting from
corporate takeovers and mergers.
Foreigners bought C$7.07 billion worth of Canadian bonds,
mostly new provincial government issues denominated in foreign
currencies. They also sold C$4.11 billion in money market paper.
Canadians bought C$6.33 billion in foreign securities in
February, purchasing C$4.85 billion in stocks, C$795 million in
bonds and C$691 million in money market paper.
($1=$1.33 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)