OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investment in Canadian
securities slowed in April as investors scooped up bonds but
sold their equities holdings, data from Statistics Canada showed
on Friday.
International investors bought C$10.60 billion ($8.01
billion) in Canadian securities in the month, compared with
March's downwardly revised C$15.05 billion.
Investors bought C$13 billion in Canadian bonds, the most
since July 2016. Much of that came from a C$6.7 billion increase
in purchases of federal government bonds after investors had
reduced their holdings for three months in a row.
Investors sold C$1.27 billion in Canadian shares after
strong interest in the first quarter. They also sold C$1.09
billion in money market instruments.
At the same time, Canadians reduced their holdings in
foreign securities by C$9.87 billion after four consecutive
months of acquisitions, making for the largest divestment since
January 2016.
Canadians sold C$5.73 billion in U.S. and non-U.S. foreign
shares and C$4.06 billion in foreign debt securities, with
significant sales of U.S. Treasuries.
($1=$1.3235 Canadian)
