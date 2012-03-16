* Foreigners sell C$4.2 bln in Canadian securities in Jan
* Ends six straight months of foreign purchases
* Canadians continue to load up on foreign equities
OTTAWA, March 16 Foreign investors reduced
their holdings of Canadian securities in January by C$4.2
billion ($4.2 billion), halting a six-month buying spree
primarily by dumping short-term federal treasury bills,
Statistics Canada said on Friday.
Foreigners had acquired some C$55 billion in securities in
the second half of 2011. Statscan revised the net foreign
investment in securities in December to C$8.2 billion from C$7.4
billion previously.
Non-Canadians sold C$4.6 billion worth of short-term money
market paper in the month. Their purchases of Canadian bonds
slowed markedly to C$1.9 billion from C$3.1 billion in the
previous month.
Foreign investors made their biggest divestment of Canadian
stocks since November 2008, offloading C$1.4 billion in January
as equities prices rose 4.2 percent.
Canadians, for their part, continued to invest in foreign
securities for the ninth consecutive month, but at a slower
rate, buying C$1.3 billion compared with C$2.8 billion in
December.
Canadians added C$3.4 billion in foreign stocks to their
portfolios and sold debt instruments.