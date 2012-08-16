* Foreigners divest C$7.9 bln after record purchases in May
* Canadians add C$3.9 bln in foreign securities
OTTAWA Aug 16 Foreign investors dumped C$7.9
billion ($8.0 billion) worth of Canadian securities in June
after record high purchases in May, divesting the most bonds
since December 2008, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Canada reported a record C$26.11 billion in foreign
securities purchases in May as its higher yielding debt lured
investors who also see the country as a safe haven during the
current global financial turmoil.
In June, foreigners unloaded C$7.8 billion of bonds from
their portfolios, partly the result of retiring bonds of the
federal government and its enterprises, Statscan said.
They also sold C$910 million in stocks, mainly in the energy
and gold sectors, but bought $783 million in short-term money
market instruments.
By contrast, Canadian investors added C$3.9 billion in
foreign securities in June, up from C$1.3 billion in May.
Canadians were most interested in U.S. government bonds,
making the largest purchase of them in over five years, Statscan
said. That boosted overall foreign bond purchases to C$4.1
billion in the month.
They reduced their holdings of foreign equities by C$224
million.