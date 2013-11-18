* Foreign investment strengthens to C$8.36 bln
* Foreign acquisitions in Jan-Sept less than half that of yr
earlier
* Canadians sell C$1.46 billion of foreign securities
OTTAWA, Nov 18 Foreign investment in Canadian
securities strengthened in September from August as acquisitions
of stocks surged to the highest level since September 2009,
offsetting the divestment in equities over the first eight
months of the year.
Non-residents picked up C$8.36 billion ($8.04 billion) worth
of overall securities in the month, Statistics Canada said on
Monday, the highest inflow in five months and up from the C$2.08
billion investment in August.
Foreigners added C$10.79 billion in Canadian stocks, mainly
on the secondary market, to their portfolios as the stock market
rose for the third straight month.
They reduced their holdings of bonds by C$2.79 billion,
although purchases of private corporate bonds partially offset
the sale of retiring federal government bonds. Demand for
shorter-term debt instruments such as treasury bills was C$362
million.
Canada - one of the few nations with a "AAA" debt rating -
was an attractive destination for investors seeking security in
the wake of the 2008 recession, but demand for Canadian
securities had slowed in recent months. From January to
September, foreign purchases totaled C$32.36 billion, less than
half the amount acquired in the same period of 2012.
Canadians investors, for their part, dumped C$1.46 billion
of foreign securities in September after buying C$5.81 billion
in August. They offloaded both equity and debt instruments.