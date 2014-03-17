* Foreigners invest C$1.09 bln in Jan, sold C$4.28 bln in
Dec
* Canadians buy C$2.34 bln in foreign securities in Jan
OTTAWA, March 17 Foreigners acquired a modest
C$1.09 billion ($980 million) in Canadian securities in January,
after a divestment of C$4.28 billion in December, with January
purchases of Canadian stocks more than offsetting sales in debt
instruments.
Foreign investment in Canadian securities has declined - to
a net C$42.79 billion in 2013 from C$83.21 billion in 2012 - as
the United States and other countries have recovered from the
recession, reducing Canada's star status as one of the countries
least affected by the downturn.
Non-residents made their fourth straight monthly divestment
of federal government money market paper in January, and
withdrew C$1.42 billion from the Canadian money market overall.
They cut their holdings of Canadian bonds by C$330 million after
a C$10.91 billion divestment in December.
But they made up for January's sales of debt instruments
with C$2.84 billion in acquisitions of Canadian equities,
marking a fifth consecutive month of purchases totaling C$25.53
billion.
Canadians made their fourth straight month of net purchases
of foreign securities, adding C$2.34 billion, led by stocks and
bonds. Purchases of U.S. government bonds were partly offset by
divestment in U.S. Treasury bills.
$1=$1.11 Canadian)