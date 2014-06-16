(Gives breakdowns, background on diminished interest in
Canadian securities)
* Foreign investment C$10.13 bln in April, divestment C$1.41
bln in March
* Foreign investment in Canadian securities highest in a
year
* Canadian investment in foreign securities reduced to
C$2.49 bln
OTTAWA, June 16 Foreigners bought a net C$10.13
billion ($9.29 billion) in Canadian securities in April, the
highest level in a year, after a retirement-led divestment of
C$1.41 billion in March, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
The biggest tranche was the C$6.49 billion in purchases of
debt securities, more than reversing March's sale of C$4.29
billion. This included C$4.10 billion in money market
instruments, led by provincial government paper and also
including purchases of federal government paper after six months
of divestments, largely due to retirements.
Despite continued sales of federal government bonds, which
amounted to C$9.01 billion in the past three months, foreigners
acquired C$2.39 billion in bonds in April, reflecting purchases
of new private corporate bonds.
Foreign interest in Canadian securities, heightened in the
aftermath of the 2008-09 recession as Canada performed
relatively well, has diminished somewhat as the United States
has begun catching up. For the year to date, purchases by
foreigners amounted to C$15.97 billion, down from C$24.48
billion a year earlier.
Canadians, meanwhile, reduced their purchases of foreign
securities to C$2.49 billion in April from C$8.10 billion in
March. They bought stocks and money market paper and sold bonds.
($1=$1.09 Canadian)
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)