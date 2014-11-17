OTTAWA Nov 17 Foreign investment in Canadian
securities fell by more than half to C$4.37 billion ($3.87
billion) in September from C$10.29 billion in August, with the
focus on bonds and stocks, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
Canada remains an attractive destination for non-residents.
Net investment for the year to date totaled C$57.09 billion, up
from C$33.84 billion in the first nine months of 2013.
Foreign investment in Canadian stocks in September was
C$4.74 billion, the highest monthly amount this year. Canadian
stock prices fell in September while the Canadian dollar
depreciated against the greenback by 2.7 U.S. cents.
Non-resident investors put C$4.58 billion into bonds, all of
it in foreign currency denominated instruments, while
withdrawing C$4.95 billion from the money market.
Canadian investors bought C$8.64 billion in foreign
securities, targeting both debt and equity instruments.
Investment in U.S. corporate bonds was the highest since March
2007.
($1=$1.13 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Nick Zieminski)