OTTAWA, March 16 Foreigners returned to Canadian
securities in January, buying a net C$5.73 billion ($4.48
billion) worth after selling a net C$13.54 billion in December,
Statistics Canada reported on Monday.
Non-resident investors bought a record amount of provincial
bonds, C$9.17 billion, exceeding a record set last May, and
bought a relatively small C$436 million in federal government
bonds.
Canadian investors sold a record C$10.78 billion in foreign
securities after buying C$13.89 billion the month before, the
highest monthly investment since December 2000. The January 2015
divestment included a record sale of C$10.19 billion in foreign
equities.
"Canada's international transactions in securities reflected
relatively volatile investment patterns in recent months, with
investors facing changes in oil and stock prices as well as a
lower currency exchange rate," Statistics Canada said.
$1=$1.28 Canadian)
